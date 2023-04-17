'Keep essentials ready to ensure easy mobility': Govt issues advisory for Indians living in Sudan amid clashes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Clash erupts in Sudan.

Sudan clash updates: Amid a ferious clash between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Indian government has released an advisory for the Indian nationals living in Khartoum. In the latest advisory, the government has urged its citizens to stay indoors and calm amid the prevailing situation.

"Dear Indian Nationals in Sudan, Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not Subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue to stay where they are and not venture outside," read the second advisory released on Monday morning.

Sudan clash killed more than 60 people

Notably, sustained firing was heard in the Sudanese capital Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces. The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition. In a statement issued Saturday morning, the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum.

According to the latest development, more than 61 have been killed in the clashes and multiple reports claimed the death toll is likely more than 200.

Meanwhile, the Indian government also appealed to its citizens in Sudan to keep basic essentials such as medicine, water, money, passport, OCI card food ready in order to ensure easy mobility, when feasible.

Indian killed in Sudan

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan informed about the death of an Indian national in the clash-prone country. According to Indian Embassy in Sudan, the victim was identified as Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company.

It said that Augestine who got hit by a stray bullet on Saturday succumbed to his injuries. "Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," it said.

Govt extends full support to family

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had returned from his Mozambique visit, expressed grief over the death of the Indian national in Khartoum. He said that the Embassy in Sudan is making all efforts to extend full assistance to the victim's family.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments (sic)," read the tweet of Jaishankar.

