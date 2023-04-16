Indian national killed in Sudan fierce clash; EAM Jaishankar vows full support in repatriating mortal remains

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sudan violence

Sudan clashes updates: Amid fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force, an Indian national was killed on Saturday.

According to Indian Embassy in Sudan, the victim was identified as Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company. It said that Augestine who got hit by a stray bullet on Saturday succumbed to his injuries.

"Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," it said.

Jaishankar vows full support to family

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had returned from his Mozambique visit, expressed grief over the death of the Indian national in Khartoum. He said that the Embassy in Sudan is making all efforts to extend full assistance to the victim's family.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments (sic)," read the tweet of Jaishankar.

More than 56 killed in Sudan

Notably, sustained firing was heard in the Sudanese capital Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces. The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition. In a statement issued Saturday morning, the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum.

According to the latest development, more than 56 have been killed in the clashes and multiple reports claimed the death toll is likely more than 200.

Embassy of India in Sudan advises Indians to stay indoors

In view of the escalating situation, the Embassy of India in Sudan issued a crucial notice for Indians advising them to stay indoors in order to stay protected.

'In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," reads the tweet from the Embassy of India in Sudan.

