17 people found dead at nightclub in South Africa's East London

Follow us on Image Source : AP 17 people were found dead at a nightclub in South Africa's East London

South Africa: At least 17 people were found dead at a nightclub in South Africa's southern city of East London, reported news agency AFP. The police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about three km from the city centre, said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, reported news agency Reuters.

"The circumstances under which they died are under investigation," Kinana told Reuters, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18-20 years.

Further details awaited.

Latest World News