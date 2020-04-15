Singapore reports 447 new coronavirus cases, total infections reaches 3, 699

Singapore on Wednesday reported a record 447 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of deadly infections in the country to 3,699. Of the new cases, 68 per cent are linked to previously identified clusters or points where a number of people have been infected by the deadly disease, while contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining cases, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update. "A total of 404 new cases are from foreign worker dormitories.

Five are work permit holders living outside the dormitories," it said. As for local cases in the community, 38 cases were reported on Wednesday, it said.

In Singapore, 10 people have died so far due to the deadly infection, with the latest victim being a 70-year-old Singaporean man succumbing to the infection on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Singapore has made it mandatory to wear a mask when people are stepping out of the house.

Those caught refusing to wear a mask will be fined 300 Singapore dollars on their first offence, while those who flout the rule a second time will be fined 1,000 Singapore dollars. Egregious cases will be prosecuted in court.

Singapore has put in place strict safe distancing measures during what it calls a circuit breaker period to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The measures - which include closing non-essential workplaces and schools – are being enforced for one month until May 4.

Life in Singapore will not "revert to normal" when the circuit breaker period ends on May 4, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had warned on Tuesday.

