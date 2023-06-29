Saudi Arabia: Assailant attacks US consulate in Jeddah; Nepalese security guard and shooter killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP Saudi special forces gather outside the US consulate in Jeddah in 2004, after an attack on the building.

In a major development, at least two people died in a shooting incident near the United States consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, CNN reported. According to local police and a spokesperson for the consulate, one of those killed was a consulate security guard.

"A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death," a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said, according to state news agency SPA.

Meanwhile, Mecca city police spokesperson confirmed that the person was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces.

According to the spokesperson, the consulate was locked down during the incident and added no Americans were harmed in the attack.

Although the US State Department said that no US citizens were injured in the gunfire, it added that “the US Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident".

