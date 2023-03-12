Saudi Arabia establishes new national flag carrier 'Riyadh Air' I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air: In a major development, Saudi Arabia on Sunday unveiled the establishment of a new airline called- Riyadh Air-- with an aim to transform the transport industry.

While announcing the latest airline, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz asserted that the new national carrier will leverage the country's strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. He said that the airline will help in enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism. Riyadh Air aims to connect to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030, with Saudi hospitality at its heart, according to the statement released by the airline.

Tony Douglas is CEO of Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air will be chaired by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF, while Tony Douglas, who brings more than 40 years of experience in the aviation, transportation and logistics industries, is appointed as Chief Executive Officer. The airline’s senior management will include Saudi and international expertise, the statement said.

Operating from Riyadh as its hub, the airline, it added, will usher in a new era for the travel and aviation industry globally. “Riyadh Air will be a world-class airline, adopting the global best sustainability and safety standards across its advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology,” it said.

Airline will add over 2 lakh jobs

The airline is expected to add USD 20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 2,00,000 direct and indirect jobs. The airline will be a sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) wholly owned company.

“As a wholly owned PIF subsidiary, the new national airline is set to benefit from PIF’s investment expertise and financial capabilities while expanding on the company’s operations to become a leading national carrier. The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan,” the statement added.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Saudi Arabia deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East | Know Why

Latest World News