Jaishankar gives 'BCCI' response to dignitary’s ‘ICC test ranking’ idea for India's UNSC membership | WATCH

Raisina Dialogue 2024: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (February 23) came out with a witty response to a question regarding India’s permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2024 in the national capital. The development came after an Australian dignitary suggested considering “ICC test ranking” as a solution for the issue. Speaking at a session during the conference, Executive Director of Australia's Lowy Institute, Michael Fullilove, said that UNSC membership can be based on ICC Test rankings.

Fullilove asked, "I had a fresh idea on this panel during the interesting conversation about UN security reform. I'm glad to hear there's been some progress at the margins. But sometimes, with these difficult diplomatic negotiations, you just need an out-of-the-box idea. So, my out-of-the-box idea is that we could base Security Council membership on ICC test rankings."

"And this would be great for India, it would be fabulous for Australia. And it would encourage the growth of cricket in other parts of the world. So, would you support me on that, minister?" he asked the Minister.

Jaishankar's response

Jaishankar dropped a witty response to the tricky question and gave a reference to the BCCI.

“Yes, I think it's called the kernel of a good idea. But I think the better solution would be to leave it to BCCI,” Jaishankar said.

Notably, India has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for eight terms (16 years). India is also a member of the G4, a group of nations that back each other to seek permanent membership in the UNSC. The countries have advocated for a reform in the UNSC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his France visit in July last year, made a strong pitch for inclusion of India as a permanent member in the UN Security Council. He had said that the primary UN body cannot claim to be speaking for the world when its most populous country and the largest democracy is not a permanent member.

Raisina Dialogue 2024

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation began in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India has long been seeking a permanent seat in the UNSC for a better representation of the developing world on the global stage. The country’s quest has also gained momentum with support from influential figures like UNGA president Dennis Francis, who believes in India's capability to contribute positively to global peace and security.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis who was in India on a visit in January this year said, "India is a mature, highly respected member of the United Nations. It is a leader in many ways. And I'm sure that that fact is not lost on the members of the General Assembly."

"So I wish the government and people of India every success in their quest to assume membership of the council on a permanent basis. Whether that occurs or not will be a matter for the members to determine," he said.

