Russia seeks 20 years of ‘maximum-security prison’ for Alexei Navalny

The Russian state prosecutor asked for 20 years in a "penal colony" for Kremlin critic and jailed blogger Alexei Navalny on a number of charges, including creating an "extremist community," reported TASS. As per Navalny's ally Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which happened in secret in the jail where the lawmaker is carrying out one more extensive punishment, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on August 4.

In his statement delivered on Thursday by his group, Navalny slammed Russian officials as being administered by "bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery and not regulation." Navalny said: "Anyone in Russia is aware of the extreme vulnerability of those seeking justice in a court of law. That person's case is hopeless."

Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin's fiercest enemy. He uncovered official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests.He was arrested in January 2021 after getting back to Moscow after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he accused on the Kremlin.The authorities sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in jail for parole infringement and afterward to an additional nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny is currently carrying out his punishment in the greatest security jail east of Moscow. He has gone through months in a minuscule one-individual cell, likewise called a "discipline cell," for implied disciplinary infringement, for example, a supposed inability to appropriately fasten his jail garments, appropriately acquaint himself with a watchman, or to clean up at a predetermined time.

Navalny's partners have blamed jail experts for neglecting to give him appropriate clinical help and voiced worry about his well-being. The new charges are related to statements made by Navalny's top associates and the activities of his anti-corruption foundation. His partners said the charges retroactively condemn every one of the foundation's activities since its creation in 2011.

