'Very wise man': Russian President Vladimir Putin praises PM Modi's leadership and India's development

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very wise man" and commended India's significant progress under his leadership. He also expressed optimism about further collaboration between Russia and India in areas related to financial security and combating cybercrime.

Strong political relations between Russia and India

During an event, President Putin emphasised the strong political relations between Russia and India. He acknowledged India's remarkable development achievements under PM Modi's guidance, highlighting the shared interests of both nations in advancing their cooperation.

New Delhi declaration at G20 summit

These remarks coincide with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the recent G20 Summit in India. The declaration called for peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict without attributing blame to Russia, signaling a notable departure from the previous Bali Declaration. Moscow welcomed the New Delhi Declaration and praised India's active role in uniting G20 countries from the Global South.

Previous praise for PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative

President Putin previously commended Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" program. During the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin lauded India's focus on domestically produced vehicles and expressed his belief that PM Modi's promotion of "Make in India" was a positive step in the right direction.

