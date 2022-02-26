Russia Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flees Kyiv to Lviv, claims Russian media

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fled Kyiv for Lvov (Lviv), amid war with Moscow, Sputnik quoted Russian State Duma Speaker as saying.

The latest development could be significant for Moscow, which had been asking Zelenskyy to surrender.

However, Zelenskyy earlier today had tweeted a selfie video refuting to reports that he has left Kyiv or the country. Ukrainian President said that he was there in the country and fighting, asking citizens not to believe false reports.

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its third day today where soldiers from both countries resorted to street fighting.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

Zelenskyy said in response, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.

