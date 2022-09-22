Is North Korea sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war? US intelligence claims so

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019.

Russia Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United States intelligence assessment earlier this month claimed that Russia was in the process of purchasing arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets. However, North Korea on Wednesday came forward and rubbished such claims, asking the US to stop making "reckless remarks" and to "keep its mouth shut."

A North Korean defense official said it hasn't exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so. Addressing the US intelligence reports, North Korea said it was just an attempt to tarnish the country's image. The North Korean official stressed that Pyongyang has never recognized the "unlawful" UN Security Council sanctions against the country "cooked up by the US and its vassal forces." The official said the export and import of military equipment is a "lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state," according to an English translation of the statement provided by North Korea.

If North Korea were to actually supply arms to Russia, it would be in violation of the United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting weapons. "But we take this opportunity to make clear one thing. We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," said the official, who was described as a vice director general of the Defense Ministry's general equipment bureau.

"It is not sure from where the rumor originated which the US is spreading, but it is aimed at tarnishing the DPRK's image," the official said, referring to the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, blaming the US for the crisis and decrying the West's "hegemonic policy" as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the partial mobilisation of its citizens. The development came soon after the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk announced their plans to vote on joining Russia.

