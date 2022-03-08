Will Russia announce Ukraine ceasefire on March 10? Turkey to host key meeting of Foreign Ministers

Follow us on Image Source : AP A view of the damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey on March 10 in a bid to defuse the tension, according to media reports. Today is the 13th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war has forced more than 1.75 million to flee Ukraine, according to the UNHRC.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have agreed to meet on Thursday (March 10), Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu said. “Hope this step will lead to peace and stability,” Cavusoglu said.

The scheduled meeting between the two Ministers is seen as the first sign of de-escalation. The talks will take place on the side of an international diplomatic forum in Antalya, in southern Turkey.

Turkey, a NATO member, shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea. It shares good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv and had been offering to mediate between the two sides.

Earlier, Turkey had described Russia’s invasion as unacceptable and called for resolving the differences through talks. It, however, opposed sanctions against Russia.

Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks so far. But the talks ended without any significant development.

Russia has said that attacks could be halted only if Kyiv ceases hostilities. President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine for the war and said that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfill the well-known demands of Russia.

