Queen Elizabeth II makes 'generous donation' to aid victims of Ukraine crisis

British Queen Elizabeth II came in support of the victims of the Russia - Ukraine War. The 95-year-old monarch recently made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The DEC which represents the British Red Cross among 14 other groups, had appealed to people for donations to help Ukrainian civilians affected by Russia's military operation. The update about Queen's donation was shared on DEC's Twitter handle.

Earlier, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had held an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London.

Meanwhile, The head of the UN atomic agency said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant was hit by a Russian “projectile” but that the building it struck was a training center and there has been no release of radiation. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Friday that the building was “not part of the reactor.”

Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor is blocking access to the websites of five international media organizations. The sites were blocked for hosting what Roskomnadzor told RIA was “false information” about Russian military actions in Ukraine, including reports of attacks on civilians and the Russian military’s losses.

