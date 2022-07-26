Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024, say reports

Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024, say reports

Russia-Ukraine war: According to reports, Moscow may take this move over sanctions levied on the country amid Ukraine war.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2022 17:36 IST
This photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service
Image Source : AP This photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service shows the International Space Station on March 30, 2022, photographed by the crew of a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking from the station.

Highlights

  • Russia may quit the International Space Station after 2024
  • A Roscosmos official has reportedly said that Russia will exit ISS
  • The move by Moscow may come over sanctions on the country amid Ukraine war

Russia on Tuesday said that it will quit International Space Station (ISS) 'after 2024', AFP quoted a Roscosmos official as saying. 

According to reports, Moscow may take this move over sanctions levied on the country amid Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, in another development, European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15 per cent from August through March.

The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 per cent of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc's opposition to the war in Ukraine.

“The winter is coming and we don't know how cold it will be,” said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, whose policy portfolio includes energy.

“But what we know for sure is that Putin will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing by gas supplies.” The ministerial agreement was sealed in less than a week.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READRussia says it wants to end Ukraine's 'unacceptable regime'

ALSO READIndian-American man fails to bring kid back to US, convicted of international parental kidnapping

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News