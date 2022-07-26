Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024, say reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP This photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service shows the International Space Station on March 30, 2022, photographed by the crew of a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking from the station.

Russia on Tuesday said that it will quit International Space Station (ISS) 'after 2024', AFP quoted a Roscosmos official as saying.

According to reports, Moscow may take this move over sanctions levied on the country amid Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, in another development, European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15 per cent from August through March.

The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 per cent of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc's opposition to the war in Ukraine.

“The winter is coming and we don't know how cold it will be,” said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, whose policy portfolio includes energy.

“But what we know for sure is that Putin will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing by gas supplies.” The ministerial agreement was sealed in less than a week.

(With inputs from PTI)

