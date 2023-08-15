Russia: Massive explosion at gas station in Dagestan kills at least 25 people, hurts over 60

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representational Image

At least 25 people were killed and over 60 injured following a massive explosion in Russia's Makhachkala on Monday late at night, Interfax news agency reported. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred opposite a filling station.

According to reports, the fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital and then spread to a nearby gas station. Deputy Head of the Russian Health Ministry Viktor Fisenko told reporters that out of 66 injured in the explosion, 10 of them were in critical condition.

"Now 66 injured people are in medical institutions in Makhachkala, ten of them are in critical condition," state news agency TASS quoted Fisenko as saying. According to him, 28 ambulance crews are working at the site.

According to the latest data, the area of the fire reached 600 square meters. The open fire was extinguished. Dagestan Head Sergey Melikov told reporters, that the explosion occurred opposite the filling station, its “causes and nature” are being determined.

He said that two out of eight fuel tanks exploded. "More than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire," he added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

