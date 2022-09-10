Saturday, September 10, 2022
     
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on September 19, says Buckingham Palace

Elizabeth II, who had succeeded the throne in 1952, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Details on the 96-year old queen’s funeral will be
Details on the 96-year old queen's funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a "a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.''

The state funeral for Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, informed Buckingham Palace officials. The public will get an opportunity to pay their last respect for the Queen before the funeral. 

Details on the 96-year old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.’’

Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.

