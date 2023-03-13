Punjab farmers stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Centre | here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Punjab farmers stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Centre

Farmers' protest: A number of farmers from Punjab, on Monday, gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest against the Centre and press for their demands. According to reports, their demands include equal distribution of water and implementation of the Minimum Support Price scheme.

At least Five farmers' unions from Punjab staged the protest amid heavy police presence. A delegation of farmers also submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officials concerned.

Demands of Farmers

In their memorandum, the farmers urged Modi to ensure the proper distribution of water for their agricultural activities and ensure implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, as promised by the Centre, at the earliest.

Jarnail Singh, a protesting farmer from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said, "Our demands are the same. We need better distribution of water for the farmers for the state, he said.

He further added that all the water is going to Rajasthan and Delhi. "What will the Punjabi farmers do? The government has also not done anything on MSP on wheat and pulses. Our families are suffering," Singh added.

