Prince William tested coronavirus positive in April, kept it a secret: Report

Britain's Prince William tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April but kept it a secret, The Sun newspaper reported. As per the report, William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, didn't reveal about his diagnosis because he didn't want to alarm the country.

"There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone," William was quoted by the newspaper as having told an observer at an engagement.

The newspaper reported that Prince William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Further, the report also claimed that Prince William carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April, the month he was detected positive for the highly-infectious virus.

"William was pretty hard by the virus - it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," a sources was quoted as saying to The Sun.

In March, his father Prince Charles (71) had contracted the coronavirus. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had tested negative at the same time but remained in separate self-isolation in the same house.

