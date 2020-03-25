Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus: What we know so far

Britain's Prince Charles (71) has been found positive for coronavirus. The royal spokespersons said that he has developed "mild symptoms" but is otherwise in good condition. Prince Charles is latest in a growing list of global icons found positive for coronavirus. His wife Camilla (72) has been found negative for coronavirus infection.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," Buckingham Palace was quoted by NBC News.

Know all about Prince Charles:

Prince Charles is first in line to the British throne. He will succeed his mother and current reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth the second after she vacates the throne His official title is Duke of Cornwall Prince Charles was married to Lady Diana, the charismatic British royal who met a tragic end in a road accident in 1997. Prince Charles is the father of Prince William and Prince Harry. Prince Charles married his longtime love Camilla Parker in 2005. Prince Charles, the 71-year-old British royal, was born on November 14, 1948 Prince Charles did his schooling in Hill House School in West London followed by Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire and Gordonstoun in Scotland. He graduated from Cambridge University in 1970. Prince Charles has served in Royal Navy and Royal Air Force of the UK.

