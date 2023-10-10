India stands firmly with Israel in this difficult hour, PM Modi to Netanyahu

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu where the latter briefed him about the ongoing war with Hamas militants. PM Modi, who shares good relations with Netanyahu, spoke for the first time after the conflict broke out on October 7, Saturday. During his conversation, PM Modi condemned the terror activities by Hamas and extended support to Israel in this difficult hour.

"I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," wrote PM Modi on X.

The conversation between the two leaders came nearly three days after a brutal war broke out between the Hamas militants and Israel. According to the latest updates, more than 1,600 including Hamas militants were killed.

