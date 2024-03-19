India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi to Bulgarian President on Navy rescue op

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday responded to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's message of thanks after the Indian Navy carried out a rescue operation on a merchant vessel hijacked by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea, rescuing 17 crew members, including seven Bulgarian nationals. PM Modi affirmed India's commitment to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed gladness that the seven Bulgarian crew members of the ship were rescued in the operation by the Indian Navy. "Appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg. We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," said the PM.

This came after Radev expressed gratitude to PM Modi and the Indian Navy for the successful rescue operation. "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of Indian Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens," said the Bulgarian President on X.

Indian Navy rescue operation

On Saturday, the C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force executed a precision air-born drop of two boats along with Indian Navy MARCOS in the Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti-piracy 'Operation Sankalp'. The operation was carried out to rescue the crew of the bulk carrier vessel MV Ruen which was hijacked by Somali pirates near the Yemeni island of Socotra recently.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force, hailing the operation, stated, "In a remarkable display of Jointness & Integration, an IAF C-17 aircraft executed a precision Airborne Drop of two Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft (CRRC) boats, along with Indian Navy MARCOS in the Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti-piracy Op Sankalp."

"Flying for almost 10 hrs to an area 2600 kms off the Indian Coast, the Op was carried out to rescue crew of bulk carrier vessel MV Ruen. The ship was hijacked by Somali pirates near Yemeni island of Socotra recently. Working seamlessly with @indiannavy, the mission was successful with all the 17 crew on-board recovered safely," the Indian Air Force added.

The Indian Navy thwarted the piracy attempt on MV Ruen, which had been under the control of Somalian pirates since last December, by safely evacuating 17 crew members and coercing 35 pirates to surrender. Earlier on Sunday, Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Mariya Gabriel on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy for the support and reaffirmed cooperation to protect the lives of the crew.

