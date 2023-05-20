G7 summit: PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first time since Russia-Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : PMO PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

G7 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year. The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia, Zelenskyy arrived on Saturday.

PM during his meeting with Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don't consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it is an issue of humanity. India and I will do whatever we can for resolution of war"

Modi also held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh among others.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

In a bilateral meeting with Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

