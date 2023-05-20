Saturday, May 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. G7 summit: PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first time since Russia-Ukraine war

G7 summit: PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first time since Russia-Ukraine war

G7 summit: This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Hiroshima Updated on: May 20, 2023 16:25 IST
PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Image Source : PMO PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

G7 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year. The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia,  Zelenskyy arrived on Saturday.

PM during his meeting with Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don't consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it is an issue of humanity. India and I will do whatever we can for resolution of war"

Modi also held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh among others.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

Related Stories
'Ukraine’s goal is to free its territories not to attack Russia': Zelenskyy refutes Moscow attack

'Ukraine’s goal is to free its territories not to attack Russia': Zelenskyy refutes Moscow attack

'Ukraine won't give up territory to Russia as price of peace': Zelenskyy after meeting Chinese envoy

'Ukraine won't give up territory to Russia as price of peace': Zelenskyy after meeting Chinese envoy

Saudi Arabia summit: Ukrainian Prez widens his focus to Gulf countries to gain support vs Russia

Saudi Arabia summit: Ukrainian Prez widens his focus to Gulf countries to gain support vs Russia

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

In a bilateral meeting with Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News