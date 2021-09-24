PM Modi invites Kamala Harris to India as he has Tête-à-tête with United States Vice President

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA Tête-à-tête between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris at Eisenhower building in D.C.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his personal connection with world leaders be it former US presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Australian PM Scott Morrison among others. The Prime Minister, who is on a 3-day US visit, continued with his own way to establish working relations as he met Vice President Kamala Harris.

PM Modi who held his first in-person meeting with Kamala Harris was seen having Tête-à-tête with the Vice President before commencing the delegation level talks.

MEA spokesperson shared glimpses of both the leaders taking time to comfort each other before initiating talking business.

Prior to this, PM Modi and Kamala Harris showed up together to brief media and issued a joint statement. Vice President emphasized that India is a very important partner for the United States and welcomed New Delhi's decision to resume vaccine exports soon. She admired and acknowledged that India was vaccinating approximately 10 million almost every day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and US are natural partners and expressed gratitude to America for extending help to India during Covid-19.

Besides other talks, PM Modi invited Vice President Kamala Harris to India saying people are waiting to welcome her.

Both the leaders exchanged views on recent global & regional developments. The two leaders discussed our vibrant bilateral partnership, covering emerging & critical technologies, healthcare, education & P2P linkages, MEA spokesperson said.

