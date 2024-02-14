PM Modi inaugurates first BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first stone-built Hindu temple in the Middle East, belonging to Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha in Abu Mureikha, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir -- first Hindu temple -- in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Upon arrival at the grand temple complex, the Prime Minister was greeted by the members of the Indian community. Several Indian celebrities including actors Akshay Kumar, Dilip Joshi, Vivek Oberoi among others also attended the opening ceremony of the temple. The UAE has three other Hindu temples that are located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, is the largest of all in the Gulf region.

First stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

The BAPS temple is the first stone Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi which has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

The temple has been built with over 300 high-tech sensors to measure temperature and monitor seismic activity.

Like Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in BAPS temple also, no metal has been used in the construction and instead fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.

Where is BAPS Hindu temple located in Abu Dhabi?

The grand temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Temple based on ancient style of construction

Temple authorities say it has been built as per an ancient style of construction and creation mentioned in the Shilpa and Sthapathya Shastras, Hindu scriptures which describe the art for mandir design and construction.

"The architectural methods have been clubbed with scientific techniques. Over 300 high-tech sensors have been installed at every level of the temple to measure temperature, pressure and movement (seismic activity). The sensors will provide live data for research. If there is any earthquake in the region, the temple will detect it, and we will be able to study," Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of international relations for BAPS said.

No metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation, replacing 55 per cent of cement in the concrete mix, reducing the carbon footprint of the temple.

Heat-resistant nano tiles and heavy glass panels have been used in temple's construction, merging both traditional aesthetic stone structures with modern-day functionality. Considering the extreme temperatures in UAE, the tiles will be comfortable for visitors to walk even in hot weather. Non-ferrous material has also been used in the temple.

Eighteen lakh bricks, seven lakh man hours and 1.8 lakh cubic metres of sandstone directly from Rajasthan — Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, just like the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Thousands of sandstone pieces carved in Rajasthan

According to Umesh Raja, a volunteer at the temple, 20,000 tonnes of sandstone pieces were carved in Rajasthan and then shipped to Abu Dhabi in 700 containers.

Not just the stone, many labourers who helped construct the temple over five years belong to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The marble mined from Italy was first shipped to India for carving and then sent back to the UAE to be used in the interiors.

18 lakh bricks have been used in the construction of the temple. The work for the structure has been going on since 2019.

