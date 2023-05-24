Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
  4. PM Modi reiterates issue of attacks on temples in Australia, avers harm to warm ties won't be accepted | LIVE
Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Sydney Updated on: May 24, 2023 7:33 IST
PM Modi in Australia
Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi in Australia: DAY 3

PM Modi in Australia LIVE: On the third day of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. According to sources, the leaders discussed trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

Live updates :PM Modi in Australia: Day 3

  • May 24, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    India, Australia decide to set up task force on green hydrogen: PM Modi

    During the press briefing, PM Modi said both nations had constructive discussions on bolstering strategic cooperation in the sectors of mining and critical minerals. He further said India and Australia have also decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen. 

  • May 24, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi invites Albanese for ICC Cricket World Cup this year in India

    PM Modi invited his Australian counterpart Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup this year. "At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," Modi added. 

  • May 24, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi reiterates issue of attacks on temples in Australia

    PM Modi also reiterated the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. He further said that both nations will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. "PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," Modi added. 

     

  • May 24, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Australian PM Albanese announces a new Consulate General in Bengaluru

    Australian Prime Minister Albanese announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru. According to him, it will help connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem. 

     

  • May 24, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi hails deep and comprehensive relations between two countries

    Speaking at the joint press briefing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the tie between India and Australia. "This is our 6th meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode," he added. 

  • May 24, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi addresses joint press conference along with his Australian counterpart

    PM Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese addressed a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting in Sydney. Speaking at the presser, Australian PM Albanese said that both countries reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia- India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year. 

     

  • May 24, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi along with his Australian counterpart Albanese witnesses exchange of MoUs

    PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the two countries, in Sydney. Noting that bilateral ties between India and Australia were earlier seen to be defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry- and then by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti' and later 'Energy, Economy and Education' emerged as a key component, Prime Minister Modi said that he believes the relationship is "beyond this" and "it is mutual trust and mutual respect".

  • May 24, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi gets 'Ceremonial Guard of Honour' at Admiralty House in Sydney

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a 'Ceremonial Guard of Honour' at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. Today is the last day of a three-day visit to the country.

     

