PM Modi reiterates issue of attacks on temples in Australia, avers harm to warm ties won't be accepted | LIVE

PM Modi in Australia LIVE: On the third day of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. According to sources, the leaders discussed trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.