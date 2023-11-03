PM Modi dials UAE President, raises grave concerns and urges Israel and Palestine to find 'early resolution'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Israel-Hamas war: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday where he raised grave concerns over the conflict in the Middle East nations. During the conversations, both leaders agreed on the need for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Taking to social media, PM Modi, has called the conversation "good" and added both the leaders shared their deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives.

Further, during the conversation, both leaders agreed on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability. PM Modi underscored that the early resolution of the conflict is in everyone’s interest.

Later, a statement released by the Prime Minister Office said that duo called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation. They emphasized the importance of durable peace, security and stability in the region.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Over 9000 killed in Gaza

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,061, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

