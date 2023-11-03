Israel-Hamas war: 20-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier killed while fighting in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Indian-origin Israeli soldier Staff-Sgt. Halel Solomon was a resident of Dimona town.

Israel-Hamas war: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, an Indian-origin Israeli soldier was among the combatants killed while fighting in Gaza. According to the information, the fallen soldier was identified as Staff-Sgt. Halel Solomon - a resident of the southern Israeli town of Dimona.

"It is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the death of a son of Dimona, Halel Solomon, in the battle in Gaza," Dimona's Mayor, Benny Bitton said in a Facebook post on November 1.

"We share in the grief of the parents, Ronit and Mordechai, and the sisters: Yasmin, Hila, Vered, and Shaked... Halel aspired to do meaningful service and enlisted in the Givati (Brigade). Halel was a devoted son and had respect for his parents always in his eyes. Possessing immense good qualities he believed in endless giving, modesty, and humility. The whole city of Dimona is grieving his passing," Bitton further wrote.

Indian community expresses sorrow

Dimona, a town in southern Israel known for its nuclear reactor, is also referred to as "little India" because of the large concentration of Jews from India in the township. Speaking to the news agency PTI, members of the Indian community expressed huge sorrow at the demise of Solomon and other young Israelis. He (Solomon) was a young man with pleasant manners and a very bright future ahead," said a community member.

At least 11 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the battle in Gaza in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "difficult war" with "painful losses," but vowed to continue "until victory."

"We are in a difficult war. This will be a long war. We have so many important achievements but also painful losses. We know that every soldier of ours is an entire world. The entire people of Israel embrace you, the families, from the depth of our hearts. We are all with you during your heavy sorrow. Our soldiers have fallen in the most just of wars, the war for our home. I promise the citizens of Israel: We will complete the work - we will continue until victory," the Israeli Prime Minister stressed.

Israel-Hamas war

At least 1400 Israelis were killed in a deadly attack carried out by Hamas on Israel's southern communities on October 7. They also took at least 240 people as hostages during that surprise infiltration. Meanwhile, more than 8,000 people have died in Gaza since Israel launched a counter-offensive. Israel first carried out widespread air strikes and then slowly launching ground incursions that have been intensifying over the last few days.

