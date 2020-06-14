Image Source : AP PIA crash victims' families cast doubt on DNA testing

The families of the 97 people who died in the May 22 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash have expressed reservations about the DNA testing carried out at the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the University of Karachi.

Addressing the media on Saturday, they highlighted delays and mix-ups in the process, demanding that the government look into the matter, reports The Express Tribune.

The aircraft plunged into Karachi's densely-populated Model Colony on May 22. Many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Arif Iqbal, whose wife and children were on the plane, accused the authorities of corruption, explaining that while he was able to identify his wife and his elder daughter himself, DNA testing was needed to identify his son and younger daughter.

"I provided my DNA sample and expected the result in a few hours, but five days later, I still had nothing," he said, highlighting the inconvenience he also faced in having to repeatedly visit different institutions.

Ahmed Murtaza, whose brother died in the crash, confirmed that they had not received any reports from the SFDL, while the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) had done so within a day.

"My father was told his sample did not match any body. Later I found out the body it matched had been given to another family," he stated. "I still don't know who collected my brother's body and where they buried him."

Other relatives made similar claims, accusing the SFDL of misguiding them and issuing false results.

