10 killed after landslide buries house in southern Philippines amid heavy rainfall

At the time of the landslide, people were holding Christian prayers in the house located in a remote village in Monkayo town in Philippines' Davao de Oro province. People living near the village were ordered to evacuate due to fears of more land- and mud-slides due to intermittent rainfall.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Manila Published on: January 19, 2024 17:50 IST
Image Source : AP Rescuers carry the body of one of the victims after the landslide in the Philippines

At least 10 people, including five children, were killed after a major landslide, triggered by days of heavy rainfall, buried a house where people were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines, officials said on Friday. Two people were injured, and at least one more villager remained unaccounted for following the landslide in a remote village of Davao de Oro province.

According to Ednar Dayanghirang, the regional chief of the government's Office of Civil Defence, the villagers were praying in the house when the landslide hit. Three more bodies were found on Friday, after the search was paused mid-afternoon Thursday due to the risk of another landslide.

People living near the village were ordered to evacuate due to fears of more land- and mud-slides due to intermittent downpours, Monkayo Mayor Manuel Zamora said.

Days of heavy rains also flooded low-lying villages and displaced more than 36,000 people in Davao de Oro and three other provinces, the Office of Civil Defense said. The weather began to clear on Friday in some areas.

The rains were sparked by what local forecasters call a shear line, a point where warm and cold air meet. At least 20 storms and typhoons lash the Philippine archipelago each year, especially during the rainy season that starts in June.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest to hit on record, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

(AP)

 

