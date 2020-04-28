Image Source : PENTAGON Pentagon releases 3 UFO videos after US pilots claim of spotting flying objects

Pilots in the United States had earlier reported spotting unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The sightings of the US pilots during their training flights in 2004 and 2015 had garnered much news attention and now, the Pentagon has released three videos that show what the US pilots must have encountered during their flight. The videos, which the Pentagon says depict “unexplained aerial phenomena” were leaked earlier too, with some believing they show alien unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

According to a statement by the Department of Defense website, the Pentagon has said its motive behind releasing the footage was to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos."

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the statement said.

The videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017”, the statement said, adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’”.

The videos released by the Pentagon show what the pilots must have seen during their training flights in 2004 and 2015. Out of the total 3 videos, 2 were earlier published by the New York Times.

The third video has been released by a media and private science organization - To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science group.

Taking to Twitter, Former Senator from Nevada Senator Harry Reid said, "I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed."

