After Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman set to cross Attari-Wagah Border to marry Kolkata man

Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistani woman, Jawaria Khanam, with her fiancee Samir Khan.

Another cross-border relationship has become the talk of the town as another Pakistani woman is set to cross the Indian border on Tuesday to tie the knot with a man from West Bengal. According to the reports, Jawaria Khanam, hailing from Pakistan's Karachi, will cross the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, where she will be received by the family members of her fiancee, Samir Khan.

Currently, Khan's family is staying in a village in Gurdaspur. The sources claimed after crossing the border, both sides will take a flight to Kolkata where the couple's marriage will be solemnised as per Islamic rituals.

As per reports, initially, the Indian government denied granting a visa to the Pakistani national.

However, with the help of a Punjab-based social activist, Khanam got a visa of 45 days. The couple is planning to extend the visa soon after the completion of the marriage ceremony.

Recent cross-border marriages that become talks of the town

It is worth mentioning cross-border marriage is not new for both neighbouring 'rival' nations. But, the matter came into the limelight after a Pakistani national, Seema Haider, crossed the Indian border via Nepal with her four children. Later, she married a Noida-based man, Sachin Meena. Their relationship became the talk of the town, where the couple enjoyed media as well as social media fame but also faced scrutiny by the Indian investigative agencies.

Subsequently, Anju, now Fatima, had gone to Pakistan in July to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. However, she recently returned to India via the Wagah Border. After interrogation by agencies, she was taken to Amritsar airport.

Earlier, the couple claimed they had no plans to get married and would return to India on August 20 when her visa expires but later the Pakistani media reported that the couple got married a day after making such claims.

