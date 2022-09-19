Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Passenger onboard Pakistani airlines flight to Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted | VIDEO

Pakistan news: A passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight enroute to Dubai from Peshawar, allegedly created a ruckus on the plane mid-air. As per reports he has been blacklisted by the airline authorities. He suddenly started punching seats, kicking the aircraft's window and indulging in a brawl with the flight crew, ARY News reported citing sources.

A video of the incident was recorded and is being widely shared on social media. Geo News reporter Tanveer Khatana shared the viral video on his Twitter handle. Have a look:

Local media reported that the passenger punched and kicked the seats and then laid down on the floor with his face down. He was frequently violent on the flight and later when in a bid to contain the situation the flight attendants intervened he attacked them as well.

For avoiding any escalation in the situation, the passenger was tied to his seat in accordance with aviation law, media outlet reported citing sources.

The captain of the flight contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and sought security. Upon landing at Dubai airport, the passenger was taken into custody by security officials. The incident took place on September 14.

