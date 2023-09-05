In historic first, Pakistan to get interim President along with caretaker PM as Alvi set to resign

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar (L) and President Arif Alvi (R)

Pakistan, which has been facing both economic as well as political crises, will snatch the powers of President Arif Alvi and will be assigned the role of "interim" President. According to a report by Pakistani news website, The News International, Alvi will take charge with almost "no powers" next week as his tenure is supposed to end.

He will be restricted to a limited role in important national affairs and will be asked to resign after the election schedule is announced.

Notably, if he accepts the position, it would be the first time in the history of Pakistan that both the Prime Minister and President would be "temporary" or "caretaker". The media report claimed that it has been made clear to the president that he will play a role in national affairs only when it is absolutely necessary and indicated by the federal government.

What Pakistan's constitution says

According to the Pakistan constitution, the president can remain in his post until the election of a new president takes place. In the specific circumstances of the country, the President will continue after his constitutional term is completed. However, currently, there are no provincial assemblies, so a new president cannot be elected for now. Besides, the absence of the National Assembly, a motion of impeachment against the president cannot be approved.

It is worth mentioning that following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, the national elections are constitutionally mandated to take place within 90 days. However, the ECP announced the schedule of new delimitations to be carried out as per the new census. The census was approved by Pakistan's Council of Common Interest (CCI) this month.

Pakistan election body assures to hold polls by Jan or Feb

Earlier last month, Pakistan's top electoral watchdog assured that the upcoming general elections will be held by January end or mid-February at the most following the conclusion of the delimitation of new constituency boundaries at the earliest.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a political turmoil that stems from the ouster of former PM Imran Khan in 2022. Khan, who was imprisoned in the Toshakhana corruption case, has been granted bail but will remain behind bars till September 13 following his involvement in a Cipher case. He has also been barred from contesting elections for five years.

