Pakistan: Terrorists attack passenger bus, burn down vehicle and torture people, say police

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE FILE

Peshawar: Terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) burnt down a bus and tortured its passengers in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday when the bus en route to Dera Ismail Khan from Drazinda was intercepted by the TTP terrorists in Daraban Tehsil and the passengers were forcibly disembarked.

"During the incident the TTP terrorists burnt to ashes the passenger bus after disembarking them. They first of all tortured the passengers and later threatened them for supporting government," a senior police official said.

Later while fleeing the terrorists ignited the bus to ashes.

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the site to control the situation. The law and order situation in the southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has virtually collapsed as militants take control of the public order late in the evening and could be seen marching on main roads in the districts bordering volatile tribal districts South and North Waziristan.

Earlier today, a Pakistan Army captain and a soldier were martyred on Sunday while five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar district’s Hassan Khel area, Dawn quoted a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which five terrorists were sent to hell while three terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said.

It said that during the exchange of fire, 25-year-old Captain Hussain Jahangir, who was “leading his troops from the front”, and 36-year-old Havildar Shafiqullah embraced martyrdom.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Pakistan 'blasphemy': Mob burns down houses and beats a Christian over alleged desecration of Quran