Pakistan: Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi city

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Karachi attack: Unidentified armed terrorists attacked the police chief’s office in Pakistan's most populous city, Karachi on Friday. According to the sources of news agency PTI, heavy firing between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers are currently underway.

According to sources, the number of terrorists involved in the attack is not confirmed. The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police Chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

“Heavy firing is going on between paramilitary rangers, police and the attackers. All mobile vans in the district and area have been summoned urgently to the spot to surround the attackers,” one police source said.

The Karachi Police Chief’s office is located near the main artery road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

Latest World News