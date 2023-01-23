Pakistan hit by major power outage; Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad without electricity since morning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A major power breakdown hit several cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Quetta among others around 7:30 am on Monday due to a fault in transmission lines, reports said.

According to Geo News, "All the transmission lines supplying electricity to Balochistan have tripped."

A Pakistani electricity department official said that multiple outages from different parts of the city were reported. The matter is being investigated.

Reports further said that almost 90 per cent of Karachi is without power at the moment.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities are working to resume the electricity supply.

