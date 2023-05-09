"Vicious attacks on institutions are part of your politics": PM Shehbaz's first reaction after Imran's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan

Hours after Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers, his successor Shehbaz Sharif responded with a lengthy message on a microblogging site where he alleged Khan of falsely accusing the army and intelligence officials without having any concrete evidence.

Notably, his arrest came just a day after Khan accused top Amry and intelligence officials of plotting an assassination attempt during a public rally last year.

"I have no doubt that lies, misrepresentations and vicious attacks on institutions are the curtain-raisers of your politics. Your attitude is like bending the judiciary to your whims," wrote Sharif in a long message countering Imran's attack on Pakistani army and intelligence officials.

"After losing power, it has been your policy to defame the Pakistan Army as an institution again and again. Even before the Wazirabad incident, aren't you continuing to slander the army, intelligence agencies and their leadership? he asked.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

