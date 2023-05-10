Pakistan PM strong message to Imran: 'My brother Nawaz was also arrested by NAB, you should also face trials'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Wednesday, where he asserted that the arrest of his predecessor Imran Khan was not a part of "political vendetta" but a series of corruption charges that he has been facing.

Slamming Khan for inciting his supporters to ravage public properties, Sharif recalled how his brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) allegedly on "false" charges. Prime Minister said that his brother faced false charges when Imran was in power and added he did not incite his supporters to ruin the country.

"Nawaz was also arrested by NAB on false corruption charges, but he did not incite violence," said Sharif. "Instead, he faced trials and come clean. You should also face trials," he added.

Shehbaz, who did not present in the country when Imran was arrested, returned to Islamabad on Wednesday. This was his first address to the nation after a massive protest gripped the already "bankrupt nation".

In order to calm down the protestors, he kept on repeating the repercussion on the country and called it an "act of terrorism".

"Imran's arrest was not a part of revenge": Shehbaz

During the address, though he acknowledged the tumultuous nature of Pakistan's political history but did not mention that Imran's arrest was a part of "revenge".

In fact, he stressed that “revengeful acts in politics never rendered good results for the nation”.

"Never had revengeful acts in politics rendered good results. We are still facing a lot of NAB cases. None of them have been proven against us as yet. We have never refused to face the law," he maintained.

