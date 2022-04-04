Imran Khan de-notified as Pak PM; SC to resume hearing today on dissolution of assembly | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday bowled a yorker at his rivals on Sunday by getting the presidential nod for the dissolution of Parliament. Imran Khan had skipped the assembly session, despite deciding earlier to attend. His supporters were seen on the streets, protesting as he asked them to earlier. The PM had addressed the nation after the parliament session was adjourned by the Deputy Speaker in the house. In his brief address, he said, "The nation should prepare for the new elections," adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda".

Pakistan's Cabinet Secretariat, on Sunday evening, issued a notification stating that Imran Khan will no longer be the PM, with immediate effect.

Here are 10 key developments:

Supreme Court refuses to suspend speaker's ruling over no-confidence motion: A three judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Bandial heard the matter. Chief Justice Bandial observed that public order must be maintained and no state functionary shall take any "extra-constitutional" steps in the prevailing political situation. The top court, after issuing notices to the Attorney General Pakistan and others on the matter, adjourned the hearing till Monday. China keeps a close watch: A wary China on Sunday kept a close watch on the rapid political developments in Pakistan - its all-weather ally – where the Parliament was dissolved at the recommendation of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan after a no-trust vote against him was blocked by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in 'conspiracy': Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition. Elections will be held in Pakistan in 90 days: "Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," Pak's 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician PM said after the dismissal. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that President Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister. He said the election will be held within 90 days. Earlier, Deputy Speaker Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Khan, terming it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan. The stunned Opposition termed the entire process to reject the no-confidence motion against the prime minister and dissolution of assembly against the Constitution and its lawmakers refused to leave the premises of the parliament house which was protected by security personnel. Pakistan's powerful army said it has "absolutely nothing" to do with the prevailing political situation in the country. The combined opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8 against Khan for mismanaging the economy. Khan has rejected the charges and went on to allege that he was being targeted by a “foreign conspiracy” with the collaboration of top Opposition leaders. For months, Khan has been battling depleting foreign exchange reserves and double digit inflation. Khan later told PTI leaders that the Opposition parties seemed ‘taken aback’ after the National Assembly deputy speaker blocked their move to overthrow his government through a no-confidence vote. Prime Minister Khan on Sunday sacked Punjab province’s Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while the election of the new provincial chief minister has been deferred.

