Pakistan: Paramilitary official killed in Peshawar blast, eight others injured

An official of Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary (FC) was killed in a targeted blast on Peshawar's Warsak Road on Monday, while eight others, including two civilians, were wounded. The blast occurred near Peshawar's Prime Hospital complex, said police.

According to Dawn, Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan said that a vehicle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC's Mohmand Rifles regiment was targeted in the attack on Monday morning.

The blast was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED) on the vehicle that was bound towards Peshawar from Machni area, Khan said.

The SP added that further investigation into the matter was underway and a report would be compiled by the Bomb Disposal Unit that would shed further light on the nature of the blast. The injured personnel have been shifted to a military hospital.

It is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

