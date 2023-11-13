Pakistan: Trouble mounts for Imran Khan as court issues fresh arrest warrant 2 months before elections

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan

The troubles of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seem only soaring as the country's Accountability Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for PTI Chairman in Toshakhana and 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust cases. According to multiple local media reports, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-- an anti-corruption agency-- had filed an application to comply with the arrest warrant of Khan.

The NAB Prosecutor requested the court to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan while urging the Adiala Jail Superintendent to take immediate action, BOL News reported.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

