Pakistan crackdown on media continues: Journalist sacked for questioning PM Shehbaz on press freedom

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan, which has been reeling under the worst-economic turbulence and humanitarian crisis, has again exhibited its intolerance towards a journalist who asked its Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, about the disheartening situation of media in the country. According to a report by The Express Tribune, journalist Azam Chaudhry, who was also President of Lahore Press Club, was sacked by state-run PTV immediately after he asked Sharif about "diminishing space for freedom of speech" and curbs on media in Pakistan.

Quoting Chaudhary, Pakistani media reported that the journalist was immediately fired after the PM’s press conference at the Governor's House. Chaudhry was informed that “he was no more with PTV”, and was off-air from a program he was to record from the venue. He further said that nothing has been given to him in writing, thus far.

Dar ironically boasted his government of supporting the journalists

During the presser, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ironically boasted his government of supporting the journalists who cover the news which were generally "critical" of the current regime. He asserted that "anyone" could attend the conference irrespective of media affiliations or ideologies.

"Previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for only inviting chosen journalists to their media interactions," he claimed. However, local media reported that leading journalists from prominent English dailies were excluded from this particular presser.

Govt rejects claims

Meanwhile, rejecting the claims, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday asserted that the journalist was never an employee of the state-run broadcaster. “He is and has only been a member of an issues-based analyst pool for PTV. He has not been removed from this pool and has not been asked to leave. Nothing of the sort has been communicated to him,” she said.

"Unlike the previous PTI government and its fascist PM, who was declared a Press Freedom Predator by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), PM Shehbaz Sharif and the present government firmly believe in media freedom. The PTI government used to only allow selected reporters and journalists to its fascist PM's press conferences. The present government ensures that PM Shehbaz Sharif's press conferences are open to all reporters and journalists," she added.

Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan's legal woes continue to mount as Election Commission issues non-bailable arrest warrant

Latest World News