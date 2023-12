Imran Khan replaced by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s new chairman

Imran Khan replaced by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s new chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's ARY News reported on Saturday (December 2).