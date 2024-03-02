Pakistan: Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as presidential candidate against Asif Zardari

Follow us on Image Source : MAHMOOD KHAN ACHAKZAI (X) Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai

Islamabad: The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), backed by incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday nominated Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai as their presidential candidate against Asif Ali Zardari, the joint nominee of the coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The SIC announced its decision today, nominating Achakzai, 75, to contest for the top constitutional post against PPP co-chairman Zardari, reported Geo News. Achakzai won the National Assembly seat from the NA-266 constituency in Balochistan's Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman. Imran has urged his party’s lawmakers to vote for the veteran politician.

Newly-reelected PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan also confirmed the nomination of Achakzai for the presidential poll. This comes after a PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser met with Achakzai and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal earlier this week to seek their support in raising the voice against “rigging” in the general elections held last month.

During the meeting, Achakzai extended his party’s support for every political party that works towards the Constitution’s supremacy and empowering the Parliament.

Pakistan's presidential elections

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, the presidential election is set to take place on March 9. The nomination papers of Zardari for the presidential elections were submitted on Saturday by PPP leader Farooq H Naek.

Zardari was announced as the consensus candidate for the country’s top constitutional office after the PML-N and the PPP decided to form the coalition when neither of the two parties managed to secure a clear majority in the February 8 polls. Zardari has previously served as the president from September 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Advocate Asghar Ali Mubarak, an independent candidate Waheed Kamal and a citizen Abdul Quddus also submitted their nomination papers to run for the presidential polls. The final list of candidates will be published on March 6 after which the polling will take place.

Dr Arif Alvi, who leans towards the PTI, completed his five-year tenure as Pakistan's fourth president on September 8, 2023. However, in the absence of the electoral college required to elect the president, he is still in office. Under the law, the president is elected by members of the National Assembly, Senate and four provincial assemblies.

