Monday, March 28, 2022
     
  4. Pakistan News Live Updates: No-confidence motion against Imran Khan in Pak's National Assembly today
Speculation is running rife that Pakistan could once again be approaching an inflection point. In media circles there is an air of anticipation that during what could be a historic rally at the D-Chowk in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Imran Khan could do the astonishing-announce the resignation of his government.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2022 16:06 IST
Pakistan National Assembly (NA) is set to meet today after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan set to be tabled, Dawn reported. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, hinting that the government could further delay the process. Under the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days". On the other hand, the opposition parties have planned to hold a protest inside and outside the NA if the Speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.

  • Mar 28, 2022 3:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Imran Khan promised 'Naya' Pakistan but failed miserably

    Imran Khan, 69, came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government.

     

