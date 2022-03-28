Pakistan News Live Updates: No-confidence motion against Imran Khan in Pak's National Assembly today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speculation is running rife that Pakistan could once again be approaching an inflection point. In media circles there is an air of anticipation that during what could be a historic rally at the D-Chowk in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Imran Khan could do the astonishing-announce the resignation of his government. Pakistan National Assembly (NA) is set to meet today after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan set to be tabled, Dawn reported. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, hinting that the government could further delay the process. Under the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days". On the other hand, the opposition parties have planned to hold a protest inside and outside the NA if the Speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.

