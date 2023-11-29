Pakistan: Imran Khan declines to contest for PTI chairman in intra-party polls, nominates close aide for post

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a surprising development, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not be contesting as the chairman for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming intra-party polls and has picked his close aide Barrister Gohar Khan for the post to contest in his place, announced PTI's senior leader Barrister Ali Zafar on Wednesday.

Zafar said that Imran did not want to give the Election Commission of Pakistan any excuse for not giving the 'bat' symbol for the upcoming general elections, rejecting the nomination of candidates or for not participating in the election, reported Dawn.

More details are awaited.

Latest World News