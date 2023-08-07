Pakistan Hazara express tragedy: Lack of resources is 'real cause' of accident, says Railways Minister

Follow us on Image Source : AP Restoration efforts at the railway track where the Hazara Express train derailed on Sunday

Pakistan's Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday stated that lack of adequate resources was the "real cause" behind the tragic Hazara Express accident, which claimed the lives of 30 people and injured 100 others.

Multiple bogies of the Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station on Sunday. Footage aired on multiple local news channels showed a large number of passengers gathered near the derailed bogies, some of which were lying on their sides.

"Yesterday, a very terrifying railway accident took place in which 30 precious lives were lost. This is a consequence of our lack of resources," Rafique said at an event in Lahore on Monday, Dawn reported. Soon after the incident, he had said that the possibility of a sabotage or a mechanical fault could not be ruled out.

"But the real [issue] responsible [for it] is that we do not have resources. We are unable to maintain things," he continued, asserting that persons responsible would be punished and an investigation is underway.

He further said that there was a 'difference of opinion' over preliminary inquiry in the accident and it will take a couple of days before the public can be apprised of the report.

"If the required investment is not made in the railways [sector] in Pakistan, then this already-established system will be absolutely ruined," the Railways Minister further warned, calling on the next government to pay attention to railway projects.

Meanwhile, the Sarhari station master said that efforts to restore the track were underway and several railway officials, police personnel and Army forces were participating in restoration efforts. Several train services were halted in the immediate aftermath of the tragic accident.

The ill-fated train carried a total of 950 passengers in 17 bogies in economy class and 72 additional passengers in its air-conditioned standard coach.

Pakistan's decaying rail system has an unfortunate record of train accidents, which have only increased in the past few years. In June 2021, at least 65 people were killed after two trains collided in the Sindh province.

