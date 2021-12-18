Saturday, December 18, 2021
     
Pakistan: At least 12 killed in a gas explosion in sewer in Karachi

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

PTI Edited by: PTI
Karachi Updated on: December 18, 2021 17:10 IST
Highlights

  • At least 12 people were killed in a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's Karachi.
  • Officials said that the cause of the explosion is being investigated.
  • Eyewitnesses claim that there are many people who are buried underneath the debris of the building.

At least 12 people were killed in a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in a southern Pakistan city, said officials on Saturday. 

Most of the casualties are reportedly customers and staff present inside the bank which was built on top of a covered sewage channel in Karachi's Shershah area and collapsed following the explosion, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Officials said that the cause of the explosion is being investigated as it cannot be ascertained whether it was a gas pipeline or a build-up of methane that took place inside the sewage system which led to the explosion.

"It might be a sewer gas blast as the bank was constructed on a nullah. It is too early to say whether it was a gas line or a sewer explosion. We are investigating," a senior police official was quoted as saying in the report.

According to a report in Geo TV, eyewitnesses claim that there are many people who are buried underneath the debris of the building. Two excavators have been called to the site to remove the debris and rescue any persons trapped there.

A bomb disposal unit (BDU) has also arrived at the location which has been cordoned off, the Geo TV report said.

