Pakistan: Imran Khan's party alleges ex-PM denied legal access post-imprisonment, demands judicial action

Imran Khan's arrest: Arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday sought judicial intervention and action against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government's "unlawful behaviour" after it claimed that the party chairman was not being allowed to meet his lawyers.

A trial court in Islamabad had indicted Khan on Saturday in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years imprisonment for "corrupt practices". The court likewise forced a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Imran and if he neglects to do as such, he will have to stay in prison for six extra months.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the party's core committee expressed "serious concern" over Khan being kept in solitary confinement against rules and regulations, and said that he was not being allowed to meet his lawyers, alleging possibilities of physical and mental violence on him.

A party meeting was held in the presence of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders, wherein the ousted premier's arrest and points related to the legal action for his release were discussed. The PTI core committee also condemned Khan's transfer to the Attock jail in Punjab province, instead of Adiala jail.

"The arrest reflects a biased trial and revenge against the PTI chairman under the guise of a wrong decision," read the statement. The party also claimed that there was no information on the party chairman's health and called for an urgent medical examination.

"It is important for the lawyers to access Imran Khan for legal action against the biased decision. Denying access to lawyers is tantamount to depriving the party of the right to legal action," the PTI statement read, accusing the current "fascist" government of "cruel and vindictive" approach.

What is the Toshakhana case about?

Khan, 70, was sentenced in the Toshakhana case which was documented last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had prior disqualified him in a similar case. The decision came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) put away a session court's decision to maintain the viability of the Toshakhana body of evidence for criminal procedures against Khan.

The case relates to the charges that the former PM "intentionally hid" subtleties of the gifts he held from the Toshaskhana — a storehouse where presents gave to government authorities from unfamiliar authorities are kept — during his tenure as the prime minister, and proceeds from their revealed deals.

