  Pakistan makes goof up in Imran Khan arrest: Court ordered 'Islamabad Police' to arrest him not 'Lahore cop'

Pakistan makes goof up in Imran Khan arrest: Court ordered 'Islamabad Police' to arrest him not 'Lahore cop'

Earlier on Saturday, Khan was arrested shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Islamabad Published on: August 06, 2023 13:20 IST
A day after Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in the Toshakhana case, a new twist surfaced on Sunday wherein a top Pakistani English daily claimed that Lahore Police mistakenly arrested him despite the court had ordered Islamabad Police to nab him.

The additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ), Humayun Dilawar, had ordered the capital police chief to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman, but instead, he was arrested by the Punjab police, who later brought him from Lahore amid tight security, Dawn sources claimed.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan was arrested shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

